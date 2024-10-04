TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week six matchup against Northwestern.



Indiana's Amare Ferrell (25) and Jamier Johnson (9) celebrate a stop during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

JIM COYLE

Saturday's game at Northwestern will mark the end of the half-way point for Indiana's schedule. More importantly it should mark - only the second time ever - that an Indiana football team has become bowl eligible this quickly. Next up will be the 1967 Rose Bowl team's 8-0 start, but we'll get to that next week. Getting to 6-0 is all that matters this week, and the Wildcats should not pose much of a threat to that happening. The Hoosiers are a 13.5-point favorite on the road, which I find puzzling. Northwestern has scored a grand total of 63 points in 4 games this season, while the Hoosier's defense has only given up 65 total points in 5 games. Indiana faced a much better team last week in Maryland simply by virtue of the Terps offense and its ability to score. Thart is something the Wildcats do not possess. Last week their quarterback, Jack Lousch, was 8/27 for 53 yards and 2 INT's vs Washington. Bryant Haines' defense should a feast by the lake. There is no reason for me not to expect the Indiana's offense to continue dominate when they have the ball. They just need to hang onto it this week. Prediction: Indiana wins 48-3

ZACH BROWNING

Bowl eligibility is on the line in the game for Indiana, as the Hoosiers look to improve to 6-0 on the season. For me, this is a pretty simple game to project. Northwestern's offense has struggled mightily against the FBS competition that the Wildcats have faced this season, and the Hoosiers' defense is probably the best unit they've faced all season long. On the flip side, Northwestern's defense has been the strength of the team. With that being said, I don't know if the Northwestern defense will be able to slow down one of the most high-powered offenses in the conference. I think the Hoosiers' defense will feast on the out-of-sorts Wildcats offense. Meanwhile, I think Indiana's offense could take a few possessions to find a rhythm and figure out the Northwestern defense, but once the Hoosiers figure it out, they'll take off. The newly ranked Hoosiers should have no problem becoming the first Big Ten team to clinch bowl eligibility this season on Saturday. Prediction: Indiana wins 34-14

JOSH POS

Indiana looks to be the first Big Ten team to become bowl eligible, which is actually crazy to think about considering it is an 18-team league now. There is no doubt that Northwestern's Martin Stadium is going to create a little bit of a strange environment. Like last week, I believe that it will be a struggle in the first quarter for the Indiana offense; however, when Rourke and the Hoosiers settle in, it will turn ugly on the lakefront. Northwestern's offense scored just five(!) points against a mediocre Washington team and will have to face an Indiana defense that is just on a different level as of late. Some might give Northwestern's offense the benefit of the doubt, but I just don't see it happening. The 23rd ranked Hoosiers will come into Evanston (not Chicago) and prove their worth with a drubbing of the Wildcats. Prediction: Indiana wins 33-6

COLIN MCMAHON