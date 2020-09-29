TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 29th

The Hoosier Daily: September 29th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
IU excited about 'versatile' David Ellis and next step in his development
Marcelino Ball to miss season with torn ACL
WATCH: Tom Allen provides updates ahead of season
Never daunted. pic.twitter.com/w6sYUe4Bo3— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 28, 2020
🎉 Happy birthday to these Hoosiers celebrating this week! pic.twitter.com/efXXsTmWE0— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 28, 2020
Here's the truth, whomever the @Pacers hire as head coach will weigh heavily on whether @VicOladipo stays in Indy long term or not #iubb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 28, 2020
Best dual-bball year for #iubb and #iuwbb ? Teri Moren has the IU Women's team No. 17 in ESPN's early poll. Hoosiers return Ali Patberg (15.6 PPG, 5.3 APG), Grace Berger (13.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG) + Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, GMU's all-time leading scorer.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 28, 2020
List: https://t.co/yfAvWlDlM5
IU recruit had previously expressed a desire to enroll midyear. Not happening anymore. #iufb https://t.co/A8gkDvDoHE— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 28, 2020
Allen confirms Marcelino Ball tore his ACL last week in practice. Out for the season. @EvanGerike had that first. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 28, 2020
Victor Oladipo is looking to move on from the Pacers this offseason, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic pic.twitter.com/AZ1LzEyWs1— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2020
I assume he still holds all offer from Indiana. Penn State just offered. #iufb https://t.co/MkJvgoB9O3— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 29, 2020
With Marcelino Ball out, IU's depth now in the spotlight-- Indy Star
Ball to miss season with ACL tear-- Crimson Quarry
IU enters fall camp this week with urgency-- The Herald Bulletin
#IUBase in the Pros Update-- IU Athletics
Quoted: Preseason Practice – Sept. 28-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show.
Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays.
Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays.
Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) and Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will join Jim and Kevin on the show to discuss the news surrounding IU FB and more.
