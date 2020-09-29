 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 29th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 03:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 29th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

IU excited about 'versatile' David Ellis and next step in his development

Marcelino Ball to miss season with torn ACL

WATCH: Tom Allen provides updates ahead of season

Tom Allen gives update on COVID-19 testing

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

With Marcelino Ball out, IU's depth now in the spotlight-- Indy Star

Ball to miss season with ACL tear-- Crimson Quarry

IU enters fall camp this week with urgency-- The Herald Bulletin

#IUBase in the Pros Update-- IU Athletics

Quoted: Preseason Practice – Sept. 28-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show.

Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays.

Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays.

Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.

Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) and Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will join Jim and Kevin on the show to discuss the news surrounding IU FB and more.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}