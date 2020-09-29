TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 29th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Here's the truth, whomever the @Pacers hire as head coach will weigh heavily on whether @VicOladipo stays in Indy long term or not #iubb

Best dual-bball year for #iubb and #iuwbb ? Teri Moren has the IU Women's team No. 17 in ESPN's early poll. Hoosiers return Ali Patberg (15.6 PPG, 5.3 APG), Grace Berger (13.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG) + Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, GMU's all-time leading scorer. List: https://t.co/yfAvWlDlM5

IU recruit had previously expressed a desire to enroll midyear. Not happening anymore. #iufb https://t.co/A8gkDvDoHE

Allen confirms Marcelino Ball tore his ACL last week in practice. Out for the season. @EvanGerike had that first. #iufb

Victor Oladipo is looking to move on from the Pacers this offseason, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic pic.twitter.com/AZ1LzEyWs1

I assume he still holds all offer from Indiana. Penn State just offered. #iufb https://t.co/MkJvgoB9O3

IU enters fall camp this week with urgency-- The Herald Bulletin

With Marcelino Ball out, IU's depth now in the spotlight-- Indy Star

