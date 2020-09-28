Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen addressed the media on Monday and talked about the preperations for the 2020 season, injury updates and COVID-19 testing.

Above, you can watch the full Q&A.

Video courtesy of Indiana University Athletics.

