"We have had over 1,200 rapid tests administered and had only positive. It was not a player or a full-time staff member," Allen said.

During a meeting with the media Monday, Sept. 28, IU head football coach Tom Allen said the Hoosiers have been doing the rapid, daily testing and the results have been great.

While other programs within the Big Ten and around the nation have been impacted by COVID-19, such has not been for the Indiana University football team.

Last week against Miami, Florida State University football coach Mike Norvell missed the game due to COVID-19. Notre Dame had to postpone its game against Wake Forest due to several positive tests.

Allen has seen the headlines and how the disease has impacted the college football scene. He acknowledged that Indiana has a plan in place should a coach be stricken with COVID-19.

"We do. We've had those discussions. You're hoping the rapid, daily testing can eliminate that from happening as much, especially from the contact tracing situation. It is a possibility, but we find out once we start playing the season what the numbers look like," Allen said. "We all know about Florida State's situation, and Virginia Tech had coaches, coordinators. Everybody has somebody that is taking their position that is already pre-designed and pre-determined.

"The third and the fourth guy, it gets a little more interesting," Allen added. "It's happened twice where two teams have had their third or fourth string long snapper on the field, and it hasn't necessarily gone well in that situation. It's the reality, and it's made us talk about it quite a bit as coaches and players to make sure we have that depth addressed on our staff."

It should also be noted that Georgia State had to cancel its game last weekend due to positive tests that were later ruled as false positives.