Athlete.

If there was one word that could be used to sum up Indiana University sophomore running back and kick return specialist David Ellis, it would be athlete.

As a member of the Chippewa Valley High School, he led the team to a perfect 14-0 record and state championship, where he returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. He finished the 2018 season with 39 catches for 636 yards, 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, including five on special teams. In addition, he recorded 45 tackles and five pass breakups.

That type of athleticism and ability to make plays carried over to his 2019 freshman campaign at Indiana.