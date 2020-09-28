TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Week Six of high school football in Indiana is in the books and it featured Lawrence North making history, and Center Grove continuing to dominate with its offense and defense, both of which are led by Indiana recruits. Here is a look at how some of the current commits or IU targets in future classes fared.

Lawrence North pulled out a 27-24 overtime win over Ben Davis Friday to improve to 4-2, 2-2. The Class 6A 10th ranked Wildcats picked up their first road win at Ben Davis since 1988 and first win over the Giants since 2008. Indiana University commit and Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley again helped carry his team to a victory, and got help from wide receiver Jordan Jackson in the contest. Twice on crucial third downs in the third quarter, McCulley hit Jackson for long gains, which ended in touchdowns. The two would connect on a 38-yard touchdown to put Lawrence North ahead in the fourth quarter. Jackson’s four catches were good enough for 145 yards. McCulley may have been tackled for a loss five times, but he was 14-of-25 for 260 yards and a touchdown. Through six games, the talented senior signal caller has thrown for 1,501 yards and 12 touchdowns. Indiana recruit and Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. hauled in five catches for 82 yards.

Another week, another huge win for the Class 6A top ranked Center Grove Trojans, who are led by Indiana recruits Tayven Jackson and Caden Curry. The Trojans turned five first half turnovers into points and routed Lawrence Central, which is coached by former Indiana University standout William Patterson, 66-0. On its first offensive snap, Jackson hit Carson Steele with a pass and Steele did the rest, going in from 41 yards out to put the Trojans ahead 7-0. Steele would score two more times in the first quarter for Center Grove. Jackson would close out the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Center Grove ahead 49-0. In the first quarter, the Trojans amassed 175 yards, while the Center Grove defense held Lawrence Central to minus 27 yards. For the game, Center Grove outgained Lawrence Central 409-64. Jackson finished the game 5-of-7 for 98 yards.