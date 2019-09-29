News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 29

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana focuses on finishing crucial moments after MSU loss

Lehman: Indiana can lean on Mike Penix's arm

Fezler: Indiana’s youth emerges despite losing on the road

Instant Reaction: Indiana 31, No. 25 Michigan State 40

Quoted: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's loss against No. 25 Michigan State.

Quoted: Indiana players react to the team's loss to Michigan State

Final: Indiana 31, Michigan State 40

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Close call at Michigan State encouraging, but narrative won't change until Hoosiers make it -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana upset bid falls shorts at Michigan State -- Times of Northwest Indiana

Michigan State pulls out 40-31 win over Indiana -- Hoosier Sports Report

Penix returns vs. No. 25 Michigan State -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU 'so stinkin' close' but falls in upset bid -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Close isn't good enough, but close still really, really hurts -- Hoosier Maven

The youth took steps in the right direction, but Indiana fell short — again -- The Hoosier Network

----

{{ article.author_name }}