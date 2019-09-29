The Hoosier Daily: September 29
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana focuses on finishing crucial moments after MSU loss
Lehman: Indiana can lean on Mike Penix's arm
Fezler: Indiana’s youth emerges despite losing on the road
Instant Reaction: Indiana 31, No. 25 Michigan State 40
Quoted: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's loss against No. 25 Michigan State.
Quoted: Indiana players react to the team's loss to Michigan State
Tweets of the Day
Thank you for the great visit @IndianaMBB!! pic.twitter.com/GI6tSzIauS— Logan Duncomb (@LoganDuncomb) September 28, 2019
- The same story, all over again?— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) September 29, 2019
- Even on the road, @themikepenix is a gamer
- Plenty of young talent surprises (cc: @Mullen_7era)
Indiana gave Sparty everything it could handle. @DrakeGarb and @Matt_Cohen_ put a wrap on things in East Lansing. #iufb pic.twitter.com/F786EjOzje
Indiana once again falls in a close game, 40-31 to No. 25 Michigan State, despite standout efforts from @Mullen_7era, @SuperstarWhop and others. #iufb pic.twitter.com/91UZvmF3Uy— Jared Rigdon (@RigdonJared) September 29, 2019
I felt strong about this #iufb team going bowling before today, I feel even stronger about it tonight.— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) September 29, 2019
Headlines
Close call at Michigan State encouraging, but narrative won't change until Hoosiers make it -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana upset bid falls shorts at Michigan State -- Times of Northwest Indiana
Michigan State pulls out 40-31 win over Indiana -- Hoosier Sports Report
Penix returns vs. No. 25 Michigan State -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU 'so stinkin' close' but falls in upset bid -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Close isn't good enough, but close still really, really hurts -- Hoosier Maven
The youth took steps in the right direction, but Indiana fell short — again -- The Hoosier Network
