The Hoosiers would eventually leave Spartan Stadium with another tally in the loss column, falling to their opposition 40-31. Indiana head coach Tom Allen was disappointed with the outcome, and said that emotions ran high following the game.

Indiana came into today's game with the expectation to win against a ranked conference opponent in Michigan State.

Indiana tied the game with two minutes remaining in the final quarter, but gave up a four-play, 72-yard drive that allowed Michigan State to kick a field goal.

With five seconds left on the clock, a succession of laterals from the Hoosiers' offense ended with a fumble by Michael Penix Jr. that was recovered in the end zone by the Spartans for a touchdown.

“Tough way to lose," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said after the game. "Tough to look them in the eye. A lot of tears in there, and there should be because when you invest as much as our guys invest and work the way our guys work, it’ll hurt. We had our chances. We jus thave to find a way to make one more play."



