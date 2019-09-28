A negated punt return, dropped passes, missed play-calls and porous defensive play in the waning minutes of each half were all moments that cost Indiana the game in East Lansing on Saturday.

Indiana was only one play away from beating No. 25 Michigan State on Saturday night in East Lansing. That’s what head coach Tom Allen told his players and what made the 40-31 outcome so frustrating for the third-year head coach who branded his first season in 2017 as the “breakthrough” year.

It’s a similar sentiment for those who have followed the program longer than most of the current roster has been enrolled in Bloomington. The 2015 season featured several competitive games against top-25 opponents, while 2016 presented a two-point loss in the Foster Farms Bowl and 2017 saw two more close games against Michigan and Michigan State.

Indiana has been one play away for a handful of years, and even with a younger roster filled with future foundational players, IU was one play away from beating the Spartans again.

“Tough way to lose. Tough to look them in the eye,” Allen said after the game. “A lot of tears in there, and there should be because when you invest as much as our guys invest and work the way our guys work, it’ll hurt. We had our chances. We just have to find a way to make one more play.”

Those missed chances began with the dropped interception by Bryant Fitzgerald in the first quarter that would have been returned for a touchdown. Then they compounded in the form of a block in the back penalty that negated a long Whop Philyor punt return, cost the Hoosiers 61 yards and eventually led to a Michigan State score.

A dropped pass deep down the field and a missed touchdown pass from Mike Penix to Philyor could have flipped the field late in the game, and some drives were wasted because the offensive play-calling abandoned the original strategy and either ran three consecutive times in its own territory or threw deep down the field with three minutes left in the game.