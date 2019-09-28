Indiana came into its week five matchup against No. 25 Michigan State with something to prove after losing to Ohio State 51-10 and playing less-than-competitive non-conference opponents. On the road, the Hoosiers gave the Spartans a fight into the fourth quarter but came up short, 34-31.

Indiana wide receiver Donavan Hale made the go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. (USA Today Images)

Mike Penix looks promising

Redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix was announced as the starting quarterback shortly before kickoff, giving him his third start of the season and his first road Big Ten experience. It's clear that the Hoosier staff believes in its strategy to complete short passes to gain medium yardage and limit third-and-long scenarios, and Penix proved to be capable within that type of offense. He completed 15-of-19 passes in the first half for 142 yards but completed passes that seemed specific to his arm, such as an opposite-field 28-yard pass to Donavan Hale while under pressure, a 28-yard pass to Whop Philyor in the corner of the endzone in the first quarter and a liner toward the sideline to Hale on 3rd-and-10 to keep the game alive in the fourth quarter. Penix's arm was strong, as he hit the short-yardage passes to help the offensive line. That arm strength gave his receivers more time to make an effort in yards after catch as well. He eventually broke the school record for most consecutive completions, with 20 in a row. Perhaps the pass that stood out the most was Penix's throw to Donavan Hale from the opposite hash mark in the near corner of the endzone on 3rd-and-9 to take the lead 24-21. It was a great catch by Hale but a play unlike any passing play scene form Indiana this season. It's clear that whatever the injury was that limited Penix for three weeks is no longer an issue.

Michigan State forced to pass

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hadn't made fewer than 31 pass attempts in any game this season but hadn't cleared the 40-pass mark yet either, and by halftime, Indiana had forced him to pass the ball 26 times. That would typically be a positive note, as the Michigan State offensive line couldn't get the push inside to run and if Indiana could apply pressure to Lewerke, but the Spartans found success in the passing game, against what is supposed to be a stout IU secondary. The senior quarterback completed a 25-yard screen pass on the first drive, a 30-yard over-the-shoulder pass on the second drive, a 35-yard pass to start the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first half. Then, after Indiana tied the game with two minutes remaining, Lewerke immediately hit Darrell Stewart Jr. for 44 yards to pull the Spartans into field goal range. Lewerke carved up the IU defense, despite solid play by Tiawan Mullen, for 223 yards, while the Spartans rushed for 51 yards as a team.

Michigan State defense looks human

Indiana came into the game against one of the toughest defenses it will play this season having just lost its captain along the offensive line in Coy Cronk, but, on the road, Indiana was able to move the ball against the Spartans' top-five defense. Michigan State had been allowing 52 rushing yards per game, but IU was able to string together some legitimate rushing plays, even in the direction of true freshman left tackle Matt Bedford, who was starting during just the second game of his career. Scott broke off the longest run by an IU running back this season with a 19-yard run that led to Indiana's first score fo the game. Michigan State still recorded seven tackles for loss and one sack, but Penix was able to get the ball to his playmakers quickly in space, which translated to Indiana outgaining Michigan State through three quarters.

Playmakers emerge for the Hoosiers