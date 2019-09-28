Quarterback Mike Penix Jr., cornerback Tiawan Mullen, running back Stevie Scott, and wide receivers Donavan Hale and Whop Philyor react to Indiana's 40-31 loss against No. 25 Michigan State in East Lansing. The Spartans' defense allowed Penix to throw for 286 yards while Hale and Philyor recorded 14 catches that went for 142 yards and two touchdowns.



Indiana's Donavan Hale catches a pass against Michigan State in East Lansing on Sept. 28. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Mike Penix Jr.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix Jr. returned from injury after sitting out Indiana previous two games. He completed a program-record 20 consecutive completions in the loss. “I didn’t practice every day but, just keeping my head in the game, making sure I know all the plays, know all the reads," Penix said after the game. "All the time I wasn’t in practice, just making sure I was mentally prepared and that I was always on top of the game.”



Tiawan Mullen

Tiawan Mullen was a major factor in the Indiana secondary registering four pass breakups to go along with two tackles. He didn't allow Michigan State's Darrell Stewart to catch any passes while he was defending. “Football is football," Mullen said. "I never get nervous or scared. I just come here to play. They put on their pads like I put on my pads.”



Stevie Scott

Stevie Scott averaged nearly four yards a carry, totaling 66 yards in Indiana loss to Michigan State. “It just shows that we can run the ball," Scott said of his performance. "We just have to be locked in and going 100 percent every play and just know that nobody can stop you but yourself.”



Donavan Hale

Indiana's fifth-year senior wide receiver just missed out on reaching the century mark for the second time this season. He was second on the team in receiving yards after hauling in seven reception for 99 yards. Only junior wide receiver Whop Philyor saw more targets on the afternoon. “We’re obviously disappointed, but we’re not discouraged," Hale said. "It’s just all about finishing. Coach Allen is always telling us about finishing. We think we’re close, we just need to pull it out.”



Whop Philyor