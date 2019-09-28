Indiana kicks off against Michigan State for its second Big Ten conference matchup of the season. Redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. was officially named the starter for today's game after being listed as a game-time decision for the third straight week.

15:00 1Q

Michigan State wins the toss and elects to receive the opening kickoff.

Wide receiver Darrell Stewart of the Spartans lets the ball go out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. Michigan State will start at the 25-yard line.

11:51 1Q

After failing to stop the Spartans on a one yard plunge by Brian Lewerke on fourth down, Indiana forces Michigan State to make a field goal attempt.

The 25-yard attempt is no good off the foot of Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin.

8:04 1Q

Michigan State running back Elijah Collins takes the handoff into the end zone off the right side of the offensive line. His four-yard rush gives the Spartans the first score of the game.

Brian Lewerke executed that drive to perfection, picking apart the Indiana secondary en route to a 71-yard drive in six plays.

Michigan State leads 7-0

1:35 1Q

Indiana's defense stopped Michigan State on fourth down to take over on offense.

On third down, Michael Penix Jr. found Whop Philyor streaking down the sideline on a 28-yard touchdown strike.

The Hoosiers drove 68 yards down the field in six plays to tie the game, 7-7.

15:00 2Q

Michigan State has 1st and 10 on its own 47 yard line after Brian Lewerke completed a 20-yard pass to wide receiver C.J. Hayes.

On the first play of the second quarter, Lewerke completes a 29-yard pass to Stewart to set up Michigan State inside the red zone.

Stewart has three catches for 47 yards and the score.

12:55 2Q

After back-to-back pass breakups from Indiana's Tiawan Mullen against Michigan State's Darrell Stewart, the Spartan's wide receiver finds his way into the end zone on a seven-yard score.

He was working on Raheem Layne on that play, helping Michigan State take the lead, 14-7.

6:17 2Q

After three straight catches from Donavan Hale, Indiana takes a timeout. The Hoosiers are knocking on the door of another score as they sit at the Spartan's five yard line.

4:07 2Q

After a pass interference call in the end zone against Michigan State, Michael Penix Jr. scrambled outside the pocket for a two-yard score.

Indiana ties the game, 14-14.

0:33 2Q

Michigan State strikes right before the half. Brian Lewerke finds Darrell Stewart for his second touchdown of the game to take the lead, 21-14.

This is the first game of Stewart's career with multiple touchdown receptions.

End of the first half

15:00 3Q

Michigan State kicks off to David Ellis to start the second half.

On the return, an illegal block in the back was called against the Hoosiers.

8:23 3Q

The Hoosiers executed a methodical drove down the field going for 81 yards in 12 plays. They got inside the red zone before getting stuffed by the Michigan State defense.

Whop Philyor eclipsed double digit receptions for the third time in his career on this drive. He now sits at 11 catches, 100 yards and a touchdown.

Logan Justus nails a 26-yard field goal to cut into the Spartans' lead. Score is now 21-17.

15:00 4Q

Indiana will have second and nine at the Michigan State 12 yard line to start the final quarter of the game.

The Hoosiers are in scoring position while only trailing by four points.

14:52 4Q

On arguably the biggest play of the game, Michael Penix Jr. completes a pass on third and 12 in the end zone to wide receiver Donavan Hale for a 12 yard touchdown.

Penix through the ball to his left from the opposite hash mark, and Hale made a fantastic grab with one arm to haul it in.

Hoosiers take the lead for the first time in this game, 24-21.

12:12 4Q

Michigan State takes advantage of a cluster of Indiana mistakes. First, a penalty wipes a huge return by wide receiver Whop Philyor and takes the Hoosiers back inside their own territory.

Following a three-and-out, a special teams play and another penalty brought the Spartans to the 26 yard line. Two plays later, Brian Lewerke finds tight end Matt Seybert in the end zone for a 10 yard score.

Michigan State leads 28-24.

3:33 4Q

Michigan State comes up short on third down after a 13-play drive. A 44-yard field goal is good from the Spartans' Matt Coghlin, giving Michigan State a 31-24 lead.

0:05 4Q

Michigan State wins the game after two big plays from the offense. In four plays, the Spartans took the ball 72 yards in 1:55 to set up Matt Coghlin for a 21-yard field goal.

A successful attempt allows Michigan State to take the lead, 34-31.

0:00 4Q



Michael Penix Jr. fumbles on a succession of laterals that allows Michigan State to recover in the end zone for a touchdown. The Spartans did not kick the extra point, and win the game 40-31.

END OF THE GAME























