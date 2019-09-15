The Hoosier Daily: September 15
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Peyton Ramsey has shaky start in return as Indiana's starting quarterback
Indiana couldn’t stop the run on defense, can’t run on offense
Instant Reaction: Lost battle of trenches, mistakes plague IU in big loss
Final: Indiana 10, No. 6 Ohio State 51
Quoted: Tom Allen following 41-point loss to Ohio State
Quoted: Indiana players react to the team's 51-10 loss to Ohio State
Game Notes: How Indiana's 51-10 loss fits into the historical narrative
Tweets of the Day
2021 versatile forward Trey Kaufman on official visit at #iubb 1v1 with 2019 Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson, and Joey Brunk.. @JeffRabjohns pic.twitter.com/g9sN0e1SDG— Coach McFarland (@CardellMcF) September 14, 2019
Mike Penix is not throwing #iufb pic.twitter.com/oZqzizVRZF— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 14, 2019
Average starting field position:— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) September 14, 2019
IU: 19.5
OSU 38.5
Backup tight end TJ Ivy out today #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 14, 2019
Looks like the NCAA updated its recruiting calendar earlier this week, adding a second April evaluation period for coaches. pic.twitter.com/gXf1VHR6H2— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) September 14, 2019
.@tre5_roberson out here WINNING GAMES 🤯#CFLGameday | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/iZNAunKLpm— CFL (@CFL) September 14, 2019
Headlines
Ohio State runs through, around IU as Buckeyes trounce Hoosiers, 51-10 -- Indianapolis Star
Ramsey starts, Penix week-to-week with injury -- Herald Times
Hoosiers Fall to No. 6 Ohio State, 51-10 -- Herald Times
Inept IU offense leads to blowout loss -- Journal Gezette
Hoosiers have a long way to go in the trenches -- The Daily Hoosier
‘Today was going to show us a lot:’ IU routed 51-10 at home by No. 6 Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network
Ohio State dominates the ground game in 51-10 win over Indiana -- Eleven Warriors
Chris Olave emerging as the game-changing, do-everything wideout Ohio State needs -- Eleven Warriors
