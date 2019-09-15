News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 15

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins had another big day against Indiana on Saturday in Ohio State's 51-10 win over the Hoosiers. (USA Today Images)
Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Ohio State runs through, around IU as Buckeyes trounce Hoosiers, 51-10 -- Indianapolis Star

Ramsey starts, Penix week-to-week with injury -- Herald Times

Hoosiers Fall to No. 6 Ohio State, 51-10 -- Herald Times

Inept IU offense leads to blowout loss -- Journal Gezette

Hoosiers have a long way to go in the trenches -- The Daily Hoosier

‘Today was going to show us a lot:’ IU routed 51-10 at home by No. 6 Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network

Ohio State dominates the ground game in 51-10 win over Indiana -- Eleven Warriors

Chris Olave emerging as the game-changing, do-everything wideout Ohio State needs -- Eleven Warriors

