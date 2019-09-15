Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

2021 versatile forward Trey Kaufman on official visit at #iubb 1v1 with 2019 Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson, and Joey Brunk.. @JeffRabjohns pic.twitter.com/g9sN0e1SDG

Mike Penix is not throwing #iufb pic.twitter.com/oZqzizVRZF

Looks like the NCAA updated its recruiting calendar earlier this week, adding a second April evaluation period for coaches. pic.twitter.com/gXf1VHR6H2

Ohio State runs through, around IU as Buckeyes trounce Hoosiers, 51-10 -- Indianapolis Star

Ramsey starts, Penix week-to-week with injury -- Herald Times

Hoosiers Fall to No. 6 Ohio State, 51-10 -- Herald Times

Inept IU offense leads to blowout loss -- Journal Gezette

Hoosiers have a long way to go in the trenches -- The Daily Hoosier

‘Today was going to show us a lot:’ IU routed 51-10 at home by No. 6 Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network

Ohio State dominates the ground game in 51-10 win over Indiana -- Eleven Warriors

Chris Olave emerging as the game-changing, do-everything wideout Ohio State needs -- Eleven Warriors