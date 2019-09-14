Indiana entered its matchup against Ohio State having competed into the fourth quarter with the Buckeyes over the course of several recent seasons. But redshirt freshman starter quarterback Mike Penix did not throw during warmups, which indicates Peyton Ramsey will start against Ohio State after leading the Hoosiers to a close loss in 2018.

15:00 1Q

Indiana will receive the opening kickoff, freshman David Ellis returns the ball from the six-yard line to the 20.

The Hoosiers go three and out on their first drive after losing four yards on the first two plays. Third down pass was incomplete to wide receiver Whop Philyor.

12:31 1Q

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has accounted for the Buckeye's first four offensive touches, totaling 16 yards on the team's first drive.

Indiana holds Justin Fields to just one completion on the first drive.

11:49 1Q

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil misses the field goal attempt from 32 yards away. Indiana takes over from the 20-yard line.

Chase Young gets his first tackle of the game, taking down Cole Gest for a three yard loss. The subsequent pass from Ramsey goes incomplete, intended for Nick Westbrook.

Indiana has negative seven yards of offense and two three and outs after two drives.

7:28 1Q

Quarterback Justin Fields takes the read option into the end zone from three yards away. Ohio State leads 7-0 after a nine-play, 68-yard drive.

The Indiana defense has had trouble stopping the Ohio State run game to this point. J.K. Dobbins has seven carries for 41 yards, while Fields has added 11 yards on the ground himself.

Fields is 3-6 passing for 42 yards after three drives.

6:00 1Q

The Hoosiers have put together their best drive of the day. Ramsey has completed four passes to start the drive for 35 yards. He's hit three different receivers on this drive, including tight end Peyton Hendershot and wide receiver Donavan Hale for first downs.

Ramsey scrambles to his left and takes off into the open field for a 20-yard gain. The rush puts Indiana in scoring position on the Ohio State 15-yard line.

3:45 1Q

After two incompletions in the red zone, Ramsey hits Hendershot on third down, but the four-yard gain leaves the Hoosiers short of the first down marker.

Kicker Logan Justus hits his field goal from 29 yards out, making the score 7-3, but still in favor of the Buckeyes.

End of the first quarter:

Ohio State leads 7-3. The Buckeyes have gained 135 yards thus far to the Hoosiers' 59, and have eight first downs.

15:00 2Q

Indiana goes three and out to start the second quarter. On third and one, Ramsey keeps the ball, but is tackled behind the line of scrimmage by Ohio State's Pete Warner.

11:26 2Q

Justin Fields finds Chris Olave for a 37-yard touchdown off a play action pass. He was wide open, streaking down the middle of the field behind Indiana's secondary.

Ohio State holds a 14-3 lead.

10:15 2Q

After another three and out by the Hoosiers, punter Jaydon Whitehead's punt is blocked by wide receiver Chris Olave. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Ohio State now leads 18-3.

Olave is making his presence known on all sides of the ball. He secures the blocked punt after scoring a touchdown on offense.

9:39 2Q

Indiana is unable to contain Dobbins. He breaks free for 56-yard rush up the middle that appeared to be going for a score, but instead Dobbins cut back in the secondary and was eventually taken down from behind.

On the following play, Indiana's Allen Stallings was able to take Fields down in the backfield, his first sack on the day.

8:30 2Q

Fields finds K.J. Hill on a crossing route to the right side of the end zone. The play results in a nine-yard touchdown. The previous play, Fields missed an open Austin Mack.

Ohio State leads 23-3.

8:16 2Q

Ramsey finds Whop Philyor crossing the middle of the field. After Philyor's defender falls, he turns upfield for a 28-yard gain.

The Indiana drive stalls once again, and the Hoosiers are forced to punt. Whitehead's punt travels just 12 yards.

A strong special teams unit has been very poor for Indiana today.

4:09 2Q

Dobbins continues his dominance on the ground and breaks away from multiple Indiana tacklers for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Ohio State running back now has 17 carries for 149 yards and the score.

The drive spanned five plays and 58 yards, ending in the third straight touchdown drive for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State leads 30-3.

1:43 2Q

Ramsey hits on a deep pass to extend the Indiana drive. He finds Donavan Hale, for a 21-yard completion. The reception put Hale over 1,000 yards for his career.

Two plays later, Hale takes a lateral pass and throws the ball to a wide open Peyton Hendershot for a 49-yard touchdown.

Indiana cuts into the Ohio State lead, with the score now 30-10.

End of the half:

Ohio State leads Indiana 30-10 and will receive the second half kickoff.





15:00 3Q

Ohio State takes the ball from the 25-yard line after the kickoff goes out of the back of the end zone.

12:15 3Q

Fields finds J.K. Dobbins for his second touchdown of the afternoon on a four-yard pass. Ohio State drove the ball down the field in two minutes, 45 seconds during a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Fields has completed 13 of his 20 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while Dobbins is the Buckeyes' leading rusher with 193 yards.

Ohio State leads 37-10.

5:50 3Q

Penalties committed by Indiana are allowing Ohio State to drive down the field once again. Two holding calls in the secondary give the Buckeyes positioning inside of the Hoosiers' territory.

Ohio State running back Master Teague is getting a lot of time in the offense on this drive. Dobbins has already accumulated 193 yards on the ground.

4:48 3Q

Teague caps off a 93-yard drive with a 40-yard touchdown run. The redshirt freshman has carried the ball eight times for 92 yards and a score.

Indiana has been unable to slow down Ohio State's potent rushing attack. They've failed to take advantage of a couple poor passing attempts by Fields in this game.

Ohio State leads 44-10.



End of the third quarter:

Indiana's drive into the red zone stalls, and the team is unable to get into the end zone as Ramsey's pass to Matt Bjorson was intercepted by Ohio State's Damon Arnette. He returns the ball 93 yards for a touchdown, extending the Buckeyes' lead to 41 points.

Ohio State is running away with the game, 51-10.

Ramsey has just 148 yards passing to this point, and has only completed 53 percent of his passes.

15:00 4Q

Ellis takes the ensuing kick off to the 30-yard line.

Indiana takes the field for the final quarter of the game. After a six yard sack by Ohio State's Tyler Friday, Indiana goes three and out again and punts.

The Buckeyes' backup quarterback Chris Chugunov takes the field for the first time today.

7:50 4Q

Almost halfway through the final quarter and neither side has been able to get anything going. Both sides have traded punts and are looking to run the ball to chew the clock.

6:35 4Q

Juwan Burgess forces a fumble that is recovered by Indiana's Khalil Bryant. Peyton Ramsey has exited the game, replaced by redshirt freshman Jack Tuttle.

The Hoosiers will have the ball at the 25-yard line to start this drive.

5:07 4Q

Indiana elects to go for it on fourth and 15 following a facemark penalty by Caleb Jones. Tuttle's pass is broken up and almost intercepted.

Ohio State will take over on downs still ahead 51-10.

Final:

Ohio State wins in dominant fashion, coming into Memorial Stadium and taking the victory 51-10.

Stat Leaders:

Passing: Ramsey, 19-33, 162 yards, one interception.

Rushing: Ramsey, 14 carries, 14 yards

Receiving: Hendershot, four catches, 70 yards and one touchdown.



