Indiana players react to a 51-10 defeat at home against No. 6 Ohio State. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, tight end Peyton Hendershot, linebacker Reakwon Jones and wide receiver Donavan Hale were available after the game and gave their thoughts on a deflating home loss.

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey attempts a pass against No. 6 Ohio State. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Peyton Ramsey, QB

Junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey started the game against No. 6 Ohio State in place of redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Penix's injury is undisclosed, but isn't thought to be a long-term issue. “I always prepare like I’m going to go out and be the guy," Ramsey said after the game. "I prepped all week like I was going to be the guy, and I just found out whenever [Tom Allen] told me.” Ramsey finished the game completing 19 of 33 passes for 162 yards and an interception that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown. “Any time you play an Ohio State, you’re not going to have as long," Ramsey said. "As a quarterback you go into this game knowing that."



Peyton Hendershot, TE

Peyton Hendershot has been a consistent player in offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer's system this season. Against the Buckeyes, Hendershot caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown thrown by wide receiver Donavan Hale. The trick play went for 49 yards. “It was wide open," Hendershot said after the game. "We were running this for a few weeks, but we were thinking a safety was going to be there, but it was just wide open. It was unreal.”



Reakwon Jones, LB

Indiana's defense was subject to a number of missed tackles and was unable to stop Ohio State's rushing attack. J.K. Dobbins ran the ball 22 times for 193 yards and a score. "I don’t think the effort was where it needed to be," Jones said after the game. "Just overall a disappointing day. It’s not us." In the past few season's, the Hoosiers have put on a fight at home, but lost by 41 points in today's game. “They’re a great team, got great athletes, great coaches," Jones said. "Expect great things from them, but I feel like we got great players, great coaches, great scheme and we just didn’t execute to the standard that we have created for ourselves.”



Donavan Hale, WR