Quoted: Tom Allen following 41-point loss to Ohio State
Tom Allen was disappointed with his team's performance against the No. 6 Buckeyes.
Ohio State had scored a total of 87 points in its first two games, and hung another 51 over the heads of the Indiana defense.
Tom Allen's post game press conference
Indiana earned just 257 total yards during the game, while Ohio State's balanced attack culminated in a 528-yard performance.
After the 51-10 loss, the Hoosiers now haven't defeated the Buckeyes since 1988.
"Well, rough day for the Hoosiers," Allen said after the game. "Very disappointed in how we performed. But I stand before you, take responsibility for how our team takes the field and plays each and every week, and it wasn't good enough."
