Indiana couldn’t stop the run on defense, can’t run on offense
In three games this season, Indiana has totalled just 256 rushing yards. The Hoosiers' starting quarterback against the Buckeyes, junior Peyton Ramsey, was the team's leading rusher after carrying ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news