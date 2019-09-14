Even though Indiana lost 51-10 to Ohio State Saturay, doesn't mean the game didn't matter in terms of the program's historical context. These are some significant stats and notes following the game.

- Donavan Hale became the 45th Hoosier to surpass the 1,000 career yards. He made two receptions for 33yards.

- Hale's 49-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot marked the first touchdown pass by a wide receiver since Mitchell Paige hit Richard Lagow against Michigan State on Oct. 1, 2016.

- Hendershot's 191 career receiving yards is the 10th-most for a tight end in Indiana history.

- Peyton Ramsey moved into ninth in IU history for career total offense (5,095).

- On the same play, Juwan Burgess recorded his first career forced fumble and Khalil Bryant recorded his first career fumble recovery.

- Logan Justus reached his 100th point for Indiana with a first-quarter field goal Saturday. He is the program's career field goal percentage leader (20-of-23).

- Indiana is 0-11 against top-25 opponents during Tom Allen's tenure as head coach.

- Damon Arnette's 96-yard interception return against Indiana was the longest returned against IU.

- Michael Ziemba recorded career highs in tackles (four) and tackles for loss (1.5).

- Saturday's loss marked the 32nd football season Indiana has failed to beat Ohio State.

- With Sampson James' four carries, the true freshman has now played in three games this season. He has one more left if the Hoosiers plan to redshirt him.