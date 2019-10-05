The Hoosier Daily: October 5
Tweets of the Day
#IUBB #IUWBB— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) October 5, 2019
Big plans for tomorrow. See you at #HoosierHysteria: https://t.co/kR2GbigMPH. pic.twitter.com/HZbYjcLybz
We here Hoosier Nation ! ⚪️🔴👀— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) October 4, 2019
#IUBB #Hoosiers #HoosierHysteria 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JV4lV5Jdre— btown@l3alfam (@btownl3alfam1) October 4, 2019
👀 Participants for tomorrow's Hoosier Hysteria competitions.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 4, 2019
📝https://t.co/uHfaPSmP9w pic.twitter.com/cgvd89Cmtm
Walk out of Assembly at midnight and students are already lining up for Hoosier Hysteria. Can’t tell me we don’t have the best fans in the country! pic.twitter.com/p3lYI3Drht— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) October 5, 2019
Casual 70-foot bucket to go into half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DLuVKY5Jsu— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 4, 2019
Out recruiting with my main man, @TheTrain44! Blessed to be together watching some great high school football! #IUFB #LEO #Family pic.twitter.com/d228zqjGRg— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 5, 2019
I love getting out and spending time with so many great high school coaches here in Indiana!! #LEO #GRIT pic.twitter.com/zujd8lyA41— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 4, 2019
. @CoachAllenIU knows what’s up!!! He’s ready for the GAME OF THE WEEK onLy on @MyINDYtv!— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) October 4, 2019
He’s watching the top-15 showdown between @GiantAthletics & @carmelathletics tonight at 7pm!
You should too!!! @WISH_TV #thezone8 pic.twitter.com/RFVsdQKnpZ
Big offer for a top Indiana target. He’s been trending among national programs lately. #iufb https://t.co/H8XSNRWdTd— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 4, 2019
As if there hasn't been enough statistical data to back up Tiawan Mullen's performance this year, he leads all Division I cornerbacks in snaps per reception allowed, with 79.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 5, 2019
He's allowed one catch on 12 targets. By far the best ratio. #iufb
Aidan Ray’s last minute TD pass to David Baker followed by a Tyishaun Woods pass to Liam Wright for the 2 point conversion gives the Crusaders the win!— Scecina Football (@ScecinaFootball) October 5, 2019
Scecina 8
Triton Central 7
Final pic.twitter.com/qMBHUcpH0d
@IndianaFootball Hoosiers helping Hoosiers 👟 Supporting the community #HOC20 Hoosiers Outrun Cancer #LEO #iufb pic.twitter.com/piWzPh5I2Z— Mike Pechac (@coachpechac) September 28, 2019
