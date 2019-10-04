Morning Musings: October 4
With Hoosier Hysteria scheduled for Saturday evening, TheHoosier.com takes a look at the anticipated visitors, with five-star guard Khristian Lander in particular.
With Hoosier Hysteria scheduled for Saturday evening, TheHoosier.com takes a look at the anticipated visitors, with five-star guard Khristian Lander in particular.
Also, I laid out a few more thoughts after Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Wednesday.
Check out the Morning Musings for Friday, October 4.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.