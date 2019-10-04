News More News
Morning Musings: October 4

Nick Baumgart • TheHoosier
IU Basketball and Recruiting Analyst

With Hoosier Hysteria scheduled for Saturday evening, TheHoosier.com takes a look at the anticipated visitors, with five-star guard Khristian Lander in particular.

Also, I laid out a few more thoughts after Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Wednesday.

Check out the Morning Musings for Friday, October 4.

