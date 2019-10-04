We are excited to announce that former Indiana basketball player Steve Risley is joining our staff as an analyst. He will provide his thoughts (and some great stories) on IU hoops through his podcast — Indiana Basketball Report — and interactions on our premium message board.

Steve is planning to have some former Hoosier greats on as guests to get their views on the team and share their experiences as IU players.

At Indiana from 1978-81, Steve played on two Big Ten championship teams, the 1979 N.I.T. title squad and the 1981 national champions. He is a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

In addition, Cole Hanna, a senior in sports media at IU, will be helping Steve on the podcasts and adding content to the site. He joins our other IU intern, DJ Fezler.











