One of basketball's intricacies can be found in the sheer volume of possessions played and points scored compared to the game’s final margin. I've always marveled at how often two teams can play for 39 minutes-plus only to have the game decided on the last few possessions.

Inside the Big Ten last year, 73 of 139 outcomes (52.5 percent) came down to single digits. That's a difference of just a few possessions every game.

Further to the point, 59 of the 139 outcomes were decided by seven points or fewer (42.4 percent). Less than 11 percent of outcomes were decided by 20 points or more.

Every possession matters!