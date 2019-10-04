Listen to the first episode at the link below.

Former Indiana basketball national champion Steve Risley has teamed up with TheHoosier.com to present a weekly and postgame podcast called the Hoosier Basketball Report.

Former Indiana Hoosier basketball player and 1981 national champion Steve Risley has teamed up with TheHoosier.com to provide a weekly podcast with TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Cole Hanna.

There will be one weekly podcast and another shorter podcast after each game.

For the weekly podcast's Risley hopes to eventually bring on former IU basketball players as guests.

Listen to the pilot episode above or at Podbean.com at this link.