Hoosier Intel: Indiana's staff hits the recruiting trail for the bye week
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Monday that he hoped to use the bye week as an opportunity to use some evaluation days and take steps on the recruiting trail, so the Indiana staff hit the trail Thursday and Friday in regular areas around the state and nearby.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen expressed a desire to get out on the road and visit targets with his evaluation days distributed to each school as the Hoosiers get some rest on the bye week. After hitting Chicago, the staff extended two offers, and Allen made his way to two locations in Northeast Indiana on Thursday.
Other notes from Friday's Hoosier Intel:
- Ohio 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison has a visit scheduled to Indiana.
- A JUCO wide receiver/tight end is eyeing the Hoosiers.
- A Georgia defensive end details what an Indiana offer means to him.
