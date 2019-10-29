The Hoosier Daily: October 29
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
🚨#IUFB Ticket Promotion🚨— IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) October 28, 2019
This Saturday's @IndianaFootball game is our Salute to Service game‼️
-Each ticket purchased will receive one (1) hat
-Maximum 4 tickets/hats per account/order
-Hat pick up will be in Knothole Park
*ONLINE ONLY
🎟️: https://t.co/hVfx4VXUdF #GoIU pic.twitter.com/B99zs0Nr2h
Thomas Allen is out for the season. The opposite shoulder he had injured before. He's having surgery next week.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 28, 2019
"It breaks my heart," Allen (the coach and Thomas' father) said. #iufb
Consecutive games scoring at least 30 points:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 28, 2019
Oklahoma 18
Alabama, Ohio State, SMU 8
Minnesota 7
Indiana 5
Navy 4
Air Force, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Ohio, Oregon, UAB, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Washington State 3
Urban Meyer on IU: "Every day they are waking up in the Eastern side of that darn conference. ... If they were in the other side, I think they would be right in the middle of the conference championship. I know they are, but I think Coach Allen has done a great job." #iufb https://t.co/nK9pByr1fo— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 29, 2019
Honors rolling in for #IUFB’s @P_Rams12 after a career game in victory at Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/vNPMK85hsg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 28, 2019
FUN FACT: The announced crowd of 89,317 at Nebraska was the biggest to see an Indiana football team win since 90,032 witnessed the darkest day in Ohio State football history at the Horseshoe in 1987.— Jim Gordillo (@JimGordillo) October 29, 2019
Indiana depth chart versus Northwestern.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 28, 2019
- Mike Penix still listed as the starting quarterback, of course.
- James Miller replaces Thomas Allen behind Micah McFadden. #iufb pic.twitter.com/8c4AY9wodA
Some news and notes ahead of #iufb vs. Northwestern on Saturday night— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) October 28, 2019
- First November night game in 59-year history of Memorial Stadium
- George Taliaferro statue will be unveiled outside North End Zone on Friday
- IU to wear Taliaferro's No. 44 on left side of helmets for game
10/28/06: The late James Hardy hauled in an @IndianaFootball single-game record 4 TDs. pic.twitter.com/NeFZ3h1Lvw— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 28, 2019
Videos
