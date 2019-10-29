News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 29

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Five things Archie Miller liked, disliked about IU's closed scrimmage

Youth shines through earlier than expected, but not without growing pains

Preview Notebook: Archie Miller, players discuss Gannon

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Northwestern

Morning Musings: October 28

Watch: Tom Allen, players preview Northwestern

Hoosier Pros: Week Eight

Tweets of the Day

Videos

Headlines

No child’s play: IU celebrates sixth win with Chucky doll, but not done yet -- The Hoosier Network

With guards out, forwards in spotlight vs. Gannon -- Hoosier Sports Report

Green, Phinisee out for Indiana Exhibition Opener -- Hoosier Maven

IU basketball vs. Gannon what to watch: How much will Jerome Hunter play, who's healthy? -- Indianapolis Star

Film Room Monday: Peyton Ramsey's Career Day -- Hoosier Maven

After clinching bowl eligibility, IU setting higher goals -- Herald Bulletin

Now that IU football is bowl eligible, where will the Hoosiers land? -- Indianapolis Star

Brett McMurphy’s College Football Bowl Projections After Week 9 -- Stadium

The Athletic 130: Oregon shouldn’t be dismissed in the Playoff conversation -- The Athletic

----

