Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🚨 #IUFB Ticket Promotion🚨 This Saturday's @IndianaFootball game is our Salute to Service game‼️ -Each ticket purchased will receive one (1) hat -Maximum 4 tickets/hats per account/order -Hat pick up will be in Knothole Park *ONLINE ONLY 🎟️: https://t.co/hVfx4VXUdF #GoIU pic.twitter.com/B99zs0Nr2h

Thomas Allen is out for the season. The opposite shoulder he had injured before. He's having surgery next week. "It breaks my heart," Allen (the coach and Thomas' father) said. #iufb

Consecutive games scoring at least 30 points: Oklahoma 18 Alabama, Ohio State, SMU 8 Minnesota 7 Indiana 5 Navy 4 Air Force, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Ohio, Oregon, UAB, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Washington State 3

Urban Meyer on IU: "Every day they are waking up in the Eastern side of that darn conference. ... If they were in the other side, I think they would be right in the middle of the conference championship. I know they are, but I think Coach Allen has done a great job." #iufb https://t.co/nK9pByr1fo

Honors rolling in for #IUFB ’s @P_Rams12 after a career game in victory at Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/vNPMK85hsg

FUN FACT: The announced crowd of 89,317 at Nebraska was the biggest to see an Indiana football team win since 90,032 witnessed the darkest day in Ohio State football history at the Horseshoe in 1987.

Indiana depth chart versus Northwestern. - Mike Penix still listed as the starting quarterback, of course. - James Miller replaces Thomas Allen behind Micah McFadden. #iufb pic.twitter.com/8c4AY9wodA

Some news and notes ahead of #iufb vs. Northwestern on Saturday night - First November night game in 59-year history of Memorial Stadium - George Taliaferro statue will be unveiled outside North End Zone on Friday - IU to wear Taliaferro's No. 44 on left side of helmets for game

10/28/06: The late James Hardy hauled in an @IndianaFootball single-game record 4 TDs. pic.twitter.com/NeFZ3h1Lvw

No child’s play: IU celebrates sixth win with Chucky doll, but not done yet -- The Hoosier Network

With guards out, forwards in spotlight vs. Gannon -- Hoosier Sports Report

Green, Phinisee out for Indiana Exhibition Opener -- Hoosier Maven

IU basketball vs. Gannon what to watch: How much will Jerome Hunter play, who's healthy? -- Indianapolis Star

Film Room Monday: Peyton Ramsey's Career Day -- Hoosier Maven

After clinching bowl eligibility, IU setting higher goals -- Herald Bulletin

Now that IU football is bowl eligible, where will the Hoosiers land? -- Indianapolis Star

Brett McMurphy’s College Football Bowl Projections After Week 9 -- Stadium

The Athletic 130: Oregon shouldn’t be dismissed in the Playoff conversation -- The Athletic