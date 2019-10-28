Indiana head coach Archie Miller was able to talk to the media about Indiana's closed scrimmage agains tMarquette for the first time since the Oct. 20 secret competition in Indianapolis. These are five things he liked and disliked about what he saw that day.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller hadn't spoken to the media since Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, so Monday's press availability provided the first glimpse at Miller's thoughts on how his team performed in the closed scrimmage against Marquette in Indianapolis on Oct. 20. When asked what his takeaways were, he described two positives and three negatives that came to mind.

Positives

Depth The first aspect of the scrimmage that Miller mentioned was the potential for depth on the roster. Miller has been positive about his team's depth all preseason, so his positivity surrounding the depth he saw on Oct. 20 isn't surprising. Half of the team's regular backcourt starters – Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green – were sidelined with injuries. Phinisee has a lower abdominal injury, and Green is dealing with a hamstring injury. Junior guard Al Durham was also banged up during the scrimmage and didn't play the final 10 minutes. The hits to the backcourt have forced freshman guard Armaan Franklin to get more reps recently. "In the game, you have that confidence that the next man up continues to keep us at a high level," Miller said. "That's what we've stressed with our team is the strength of the numbers. Could be anybody's night on a given night, but let's be one of those teams where there is very little drop off with regard to who is the floor." Nine Hoosiers played in the scrimmage, and Miller said he feels comfortable playing any of 11 players at any time. Defense Miller didn't go into too much detail about the defense, but he mentioned size, length and depth on defense. Marquette shot 39 percent from the floor in the scrimmage, and Indiana was able to maintain a strong presence in the post. Indiana is projected to have the No. 28 defensive efficiency in the country, according to KenPom.com. "We have size, we have length, and we have depth," Miller said. "For a hard playing team, and we're disciplined, we could be a very good defensive team."

Negatives