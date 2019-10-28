Indiana head coach Archie Miller is set to talk at today's Indiana basketball media availability. You can follow along in our Premium IU Hoop Forum for coverage.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, as well as forward De"Ron Davis and Joey Brunk, addressed the media to recap the summer and fall and the closed scrimmage in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers also looked forward to the exhibition against Gannon on Tuesday in Bloomington.

- Guards Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green are not expected to participate in the exhibition after missing the closed scrimmage. Green is dealing with an ailing hamstring, while Phinisee is suffering a lower abdominal injury. Phinisee has not practiced with the team at all in October.

- Guard Al Durham was banged up in the scrimmage and was not able to finish the final 10 minutes.

- Miller said he hoped forward Jerome Hunter would be able to play in the exhibition Tuesday to adjust to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the officials and some competition.

- Miller also broke down what he liked and disliked about what he saw from his team during the scrimmage.

