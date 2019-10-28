Hoosiers Pros: week eight
Former Indiana running backs were huge contributors to team wins on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman accounted for four scores, while Jordan Howard and the Philadelphia Eagles racked up 218 total yards rushing.
As for former offensive linemen, both Dan Feeney and Rodger Saffold were a part of wins as well, and New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer found his name appear on the stat sheet in a loss to the Detroit Lions.
Tevin Coleman, 49ers running back
The San Francisco 49ers are still undefeated, sitting at a perfect 7-0 record thanks to a stout defense and a potent rushing offense. Running back Tevin Coleman's four total touchdowns helped the 49ers race to a 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Coleman typically splits carries with Matt Breida. However, after his backfield partner left the game due to an ankle injury, Coleman utilized his 13 touches to the fullest potential. He tallied 105 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards.
The former Indiana running back became the first 49er to score two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown since Roger Craig did so in 1988.
Seein' it I2I 👀@Teco_Raww takes it 48 yards to the 🏠for his third TD of the game. #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/REhrA4V98S— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 27, 2019
Coleman finished the game with a fourth score, becoming the only player to ever score three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in San Francisco history. He now has 332 rushing yards and five touchdowns with 61 receiving yards and a score in 2019.
The 49ers will hit the field early this week in a Thursday Night Football matchup against their division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.
Jordan Howard, Eagles running back
While Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard didn't muster four scores, he did contribute one in the team's decisive victory over the Buffalo Bills. Howard heavily out-carried rookie running back Miles Sanders 23-3 and garnered 96 rushing yards, including a three-yard score.
.@JHowardx24 goes right up the middle and extends our lead.#PHIvsBUF | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1eni93NPyS— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2019
Howard now has 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season. The 4-4 Eagles will take on the Bears next week.
Dan Feeney, Chargers guard
Dan Feeney and the Los Angeles Chargers were tasked with holding up against the vaunted Chicago Bears pass rush on Sunday. In a tight, 17-16 victory, the run game wasn't a factor, but neither was Khalil Mack and the rest of the Bears pass rushers.
The defense was only able to come away with one sack on Philip Rivers while Melvin Gordon led the offenses rushing attack with 31 yards and a short touchdown. Now sitting at 3-5, the Chargers will have to play another NFC North opponent next week. This time, it's the 7-1 Green Bay Packers.
Rodger Saffold, Titans guard
In a close game with the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tennessee Titans did just enough to sneak away with a 27-23 win at home. With Ryan Tannehill under center, the Titans allowed three sacks, but also paved the way for running back Derrick Henry to gain 75 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
The Titans evened their record this week and will play the Panthers next.
Cody Latimer, Giants wide receiver
As the New York Giants looked to mount a comeback against the Detroit Lions, seemingly everyone got involved in the passing game. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones connected with eight different receivers on Sunday, including two completions to former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer. His receptions resulted in 28 receiving yards as the Giants lost to the Lions 31-26.
New York will host a divisional opponent — the Dallas Cowboys — next Monday, providing another opportunity to inch back to .500.
