Watch: Tom Allen, players preview Northwestern
indiana head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, wide receiver Whop Philyor, linebacker Micah McFadden and punter Haydon Whitehead talked with the media to preview Northwestern after already achieving bowl eligibility at Nebraska Saturday.
Listen to what they had to say below.
Tom Allen
Kane Wommack
Kalen DeBoer
Peyton Ramsey
Whop Philyor
Micah McFadden
