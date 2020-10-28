TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 28th

The Hoosier Daily: October 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Of the games this weekend in the Big Ten, only #iufb vs Rutgers features both teams coming in 1-0.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 27, 2020
🔊 Turn it up + listen in. pic.twitter.com/X8T6H6ry4e— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 28, 2020
Fresh off one of the wildest finishes of the college football season so far, Indiana head coach Tom Allen joins the Inside College Football crew to discuss just how insane the final play to beat Penn State truly was.@IndianaFootball | @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/GRY1asD7YQ— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 28, 2020
Top performing teams WEEK 8— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 27, 2020
1-@IndianaFootball
2-@RFootball
3-@CowboyFB
4-@UMichFootball
5-@LSUfootball
6-@WakeFB pic.twitter.com/gfDNo3hCn4
👊 Second-Team honors for @TrayceJackson. pic.twitter.com/P3TdQl9SE1— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 27, 2020
No slowing down. pic.twitter.com/rU4SbmGVYC— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 27, 2020
Our 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 of men. pic.twitter.com/bjieEgsOCs— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 27, 2020
Headlines
A changed Race Thompson returns to IU basketball after summer of racial justice protests-- Indy Star
CAMPBELL THRIVING IN ODD KICKING ENVIRONMENTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Power Rankings: Michigan, Indiana and Northwestern on the rise after Week 1-- Crimson Quarry
IU women's basketball frontcourt has new look without Brenna Wise-- Indiana Daily Student
Salyers Wins PGA Indianapolis Open-- IU Athletics
Cross Country Cracks Top-20 in First USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll of 2020-- IU Athletics
Media Tuesday: Rutgers-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
