TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 28th

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 28th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

A changed Race Thompson returns to IU basketball after summer of racial justice protests-- Indy Star

CAMPBELL THRIVING IN ODD KICKING ENVIRONMENTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Power Rankings: Michigan, Indiana and Northwestern on the rise after Week 1-- Crimson Quarry

IU women's basketball frontcourt has new look without Brenna Wise-- Indiana Daily Student

Salyers Wins PGA Indianapolis Open-- IU Athletics

Cross Country Cracks Top-20 in First USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll of 2020-- IU Athletics

Media Tuesday: Rutgers-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

{{ article.author_name }}