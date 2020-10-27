Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 7 of NFL action.



Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Sudfeld is currently listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. Sudfeld has been listed as inactive since Week 2 action. The Eagles defeated the Giants on Thursday night, 22-21.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Howard and the Dolphins were on a bye this week. Miami will resume action at home against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine played two snaps on offense and three snaps on special teams for Tennessee against Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. He did not receive any targets at wide receiver. The Titans lost to Pittsburgh, 27-24.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas caught his only target for 11 yards for the Panthers against the Saints. It was the third straight game in which Thomas received just one target. Carolina, however, lost to New Orleans, 27-24.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs entered the game on Monday night against the Rams with a questionable tag, but was active for the matchup.



Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

For the second straight game, Martin did not get the start for the Washington Football Team against Dallas. He has not played in any offensive snaps over the past two games. However, Washington defeated the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, 25-3.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Fresh off the bye week, Feeney played in all 81 snaps on offense for Los Angeles against Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Through six games, Feeney has not missed a snap for the offensive line of the Chargers. The Chargers defeated the Jaguars, 39-29.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold played in all 55 offensive snaps and five snaps on special teams for Tennessee at left guard on Sunday afternoon against Pittsburgh. However, the Titans lost to the Steelers, 27-24.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)