National top-80 class of 2022 prospect Tarris Reed is the newest junior to receive an offer from Indiana basketball.

While most of IU's offers have been extended to players out east, Reed resides in St. Louis and attends well known Chaminade (MO.) High School that has had the likes of NBA players Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, David Lee and Tyler Cook attend.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field, 45 percent from three and 75 percent from the free throw line for a 22-6 Chaminade team last year.

That early stat-line has helped him produce offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Florida, Creighton, Xavier, Missouri, Kansas State and Nebraska among others.

Coach Archie Millier and IU assistant Mike Roberts have been in contact with Reed thus far.

"Coach Roberts called me last week and he said they had heavy interest in my game and was going to talk soon. Coach Miller texted my father and set up a call that night. He ended up offering me a scholarship," Reed told TheHoosier.com.

The offer not only meant a lot to Reed, but his parents as well.

"Honestly it was a blessing. My parents were just as happy as I was," he said.