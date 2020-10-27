TheHoosier - Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten

The first weekend of action provided fans with plenty of fodder to talk about, some surprises and plenty of work to do for all teams.

The moment has come and gone and football is officially underway in the Big Ten Conference.

It was supposed to be the elite game in prime time in the Big Ten, as Michigan traveled to Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug, but, in the end, Michigan was too much for the Golden Gophers, easing to a 49-24 win.

Now, before we go further, it bares saying that Minnesota was without several specialists, two starting offensive linemen and a starting linebacker.

But, Michigan looked good, especially on offense as running back Hassan Haskins recorded two touchdowns, and quarterback Joe Milton looked like a poised veteran. Can you imagine what the offense would be if it still had Nico Collins?

Michigan could very well be a threat to Ohio State this season.

As for the Buckeyes, they picked up a 52-17 win over Nebraska.

Quarterback Justin Fields was near perfect, going 20-of-21 throws for 276 yards and two scores, while adding another 54 yards and a score on the ground.

Chris Olave notched 104 yards on six catches, while Garrett Wilson reeled in seven receptions for 129 yards.

Ohio State led just 17-14 late in the first half before outscoring the Cornhuskers 35-3 the rest of the way.

As for Northwestern, former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey and a strong defense that came up with three interceptions were enough for the Wildcats to pick up a huge win over Maryland.

The win was the 100th for Pat Fitzgerald as coach of Northwestern.

Northwestern compiled 537 yards of total offense in the win. Drake Anderson finished with 103 yards on 10 carries as the Wildcats rushed for 325 yards. Ramsey went 23-for-30 for 212 yards.