Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

#IUFB 's Michael Penix Jr. out for season. More ➡️ https://t.co/Vj0kvvkvoJ pic.twitter.com/ds3etzGZg6

Today’s box score between Indiana and Western Illinois. #iubb pic.twitter.com/LAT6Y2rx3D

"Oh, we were 7-for-7 today." @aldurham01 credited his teammates for his perfect 7-for-7 performance, including 4-for-4 from long range. #iubb pic.twitter.com/TCbEQRnIEn

First career points as an Indiana Hoosier for Jerome Hunter ( @j_hunter35 ) #iubb pic.twitter.com/UglhviD4Oa

Justin Smith stuffs box score, but that's not the point -- Indianapolis star

Doyel: IU basketball wears out scoreboard to open season -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers Debut with 98-65 win over Western Illinois -- Hoosier Sports Report

Quick, athletic lineup provides boost in Indiana’s season-opener -- Inside The Hall

Juniors Al Durham, Justin Smith lead the way in Indiana’s first game -- The Hoosier Network

The Minute After: Western Illinois -- Inside The Hall

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Western Illinois -- Inside The Hall

Hoosiers rout Leathernecks 98-65 in opening night hit -- WTHR

My Two Cents: It's Clear Justin Smith is the Barometer Guy for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven

OPINION: Justin Smith is the true heir to the offensive throne -- Indiana Daily Student