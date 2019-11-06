The Hoosier Daily: November 6
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Mike Penix ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 season
Indiana's depth makes positive first impression during season-opener
Justin Smith shines on both ends of the court in season opener
Al Durham backs up preseason praise in season-opening win
Watch: Archie Miller, players react to season-opening win
Which games are we looking forward to this season? – Roundtable
IU offensive line has managed production without Coy Cronk
Al Durham set to return, guide team from point guard vs. Western Illinois
CrimsonCast, Ep. 632: Basketball debuts, football ranked?
Top in-state 2022 prospect reacts to Indiana visit, appreciates early offer
Videos
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB's Michael Penix Jr. out for season.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 5, 2019
More ➡️ https://t.co/Vj0kvvkvoJ pic.twitter.com/ds3etzGZg6
Today’s box score between Indiana and Western Illinois. #iubb pic.twitter.com/LAT6Y2rx3D— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 6, 2019
"Oh, we were 7-for-7 today."@aldurham01 credited his teammates for his perfect 7-for-7 performance, including 4-for-4 from long range. #iubb pic.twitter.com/TCbEQRnIEn— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) November 6, 2019
First career points as an Indiana Hoosier for Jerome Hunter (@j_hunter35) #iubb pic.twitter.com/UglhviD4Oa— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) November 6, 2019
Headlines
Justin Smith stuffs box score, but that's not the point -- Indianapolis star
Doyel: IU basketball wears out scoreboard to open season -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers Debut with 98-65 win over Western Illinois -- Hoosier Sports Report
Quick, athletic lineup provides boost in Indiana’s season-opener -- Inside The Hall
Juniors Al Durham, Justin Smith lead the way in Indiana’s first game -- The Hoosier Network
The Minute After: Western Illinois -- Inside The Hall
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Western Illinois -- Inside The Hall
Hoosiers rout Leathernecks 98-65 in opening night hit -- WTHR
My Two Cents: It's Clear Justin Smith is the Barometer Guy for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven
OPINION: Justin Smith is the true heir to the offensive throne -- Indiana Daily Student
