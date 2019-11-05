CrimsonCast, Ep. 632: Basketball debuts, football ranked?
A smorgasbord of topics on tonight's CrimsonCast, including:
- Will IU Football be ranked in the CFP Top 25 on Tuesday?
- How much does Tom Allen's salary get bumped up in contract extensions?
- IU Basketball's ideal lineup
- Where and how basketball finds the scoring this season
- Some Twitter questions from the listeners
We welcome Andy Wittry from Stadium, Matt Cohen from the Indiana Daily Student, and Connor Hines from The HN on this episode.
