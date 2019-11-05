Indiana junior guard and co-captain Al Durham is set to return from his 10-day knee bruise and relieve freshman Armaan Franklin from his point guard duties in the Hoosiers' season-opener against Western Illinois.

When the ball is tipped and Indiana’s 2019-20 season begins Tuesday night against Western Illinois, it won’t have one of its captains on the floor – senior guard Devonte Green, who has also been called the “most dynamic” offensive player on the team by head coach Archie Miller. In the long days leading up to the season, between the Oct. 20 closed scrimmage, the open exhibition against Gannon and now the season-opener, it wasn’t certain that even one captain would be on the floor, as both Green and junior guard Al Durham sat out of the exhibition due to injury. Miller said Monday that at this point in the season, most captains are ready to lead their teams onto the floor in as established of a system as possible for the first game of the season, but that will be a restricted opportunity for Indiana on Tuesday. “Back court health has been the big concern here in the month of October,” Miller said. “It's definitely been a challenge, the back court not being together. The reality is it's probably our most experienced group of people playing together that haven't been a part of it.”

The three primary guards on the roster have missed significant time heading into the season because of their injuries. Green has and will miss the most time because of a lingering hamstring injury that Miller said he is using caution not to rush back from. Sophomore guard Rob Phinisee suffered a lower abdomen injury that kept him out for most of October, as the Gannon exhibition was his first five-on-five action of the month and his first practice since Oct. 4. Green also missed October, and it’s unknown how much more time he will miss, while Phinisee, who played 14 minutes against Gannon, might need to monitor his injury on a week-to-week basis, Miller said on his radio show Monday evening. Durham’s injury was different than his two teammates’, as a contact knee injury against Marquette in the closed scrimmage kept him out for just 10 days. He is expected to be back for the game against Western Illinois, as well as Phinisee – in a limited role – which might salvage a foundation to build off of entering non-conference play. “We’ve all been healthy at one point, been on the floor together, so we've kind of gotten a niche going for all of us together,” Durham said, calling back to last season. “Injuries happen to everyone, so it's just been everybody has to step up and turn it up a notch now that we're short on a couple guys.”