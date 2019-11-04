Top in-state 2022 prospect Joe Strickland visited Indiana for the Hoosiers' win against Northwestern. It was his first visit to Bloomington since he received his visit from Indiana in June.

After attending a camp during the summer in Bloomington, the top 2022 in-state prospect Joe Strickland made another trip to Indiana for the win against Northwestern on Saturday.

As Indiana continues to search for edge rushers, Strickland, who is also regarded as one of the top prospects in the nation, has quickly become a priority for the Hoosiers after he earned an offer before leaving the summer camp in June.

His first visit to Indiana since receiving that visit went "pretty well overall," he told TheHoosier.com.