IU Athletics announced Tuesday evening that redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery Monday.

Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix was ruled out for the rest of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery Monday for a right sternoclavicular joint injury, IU Athletics announced via a press release Tuesday evening.

"We feel really bad for Mike," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the release. "He's worked extremely hard and had a great season. He'll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers."

Penix had missed three games in whole and left two games early, including the Northwestern game last weekend, after the Hoosiers took a 21-3 lead.

When asked Monday if the latest injury was related to Penix’s previous two injuries this year, Allen said it was unrelated and said he would know more about Penix’s status closer to Indiana’s game against Penn State in two weeks.

The sternoclavicular joint is located where the clavicle and sternum meet near the interior of the chest. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a similar injury earlier in the 2019 NFL season, and the last receiver to suffer a similar injury in the NFL was Danny Amendola, when he was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2012.

According to Arrowhead Pride, a website covering the Kansas City Chiefs that spoke with former NFL athletic Trainer Aaron Borgmann, injuries to the sternoclavicular joint represent three percent of all shoulder injuries in football, and outside of football, similar injuries are often caused in car accidents after contact with the steering wheel or dashboard.

Penix totaled1,394 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He passed at a 69-percent completion rate, and his adjusted completion percentage reached as high as fourth in the nation this season. The then-true freshman also suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2018.

Redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who spotted Penix in big moments – the majority of the Maryland game and the entire Nebraska game, primarily – will likely be the starting quarterback with transfer quarterback Jack Tuttle backing him up.

Ramsey has posted similar stats as Penix this season – 1,302 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions at a 72-percent completion rate.