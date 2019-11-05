Even without Cronk, the offensive line has seen major success, allowing the least number of sacks in the Big Ten conference.

On Sept. 21, senior left tackle Coy Cronk — one of the captains of Indiana's football team — fell to the field with a right ankle injury that would end his season just four games after it started.



As a four-year starter for the football team, Cronk was making his 40th start before he was knocked out of the game. Now he stands in a walking boot on the sidelines, watching his teammates play without him.

"If I had to say one guy that we could not lose this year, it was that guy," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "For a whole myriad of reasons. When he went down and I saw his foot going one direction and supposed to be going the other, I knew this was not good and my heart just sank."

Since having a successful surgery, Cronk has had to learn a new way to lead his football team. He's like another coach, providing encouragement when things aren't necessarily going the Hoosier's way.

In his place, true freshman Matt Bedford has stepped in. Surprisingly, he's fit in seamlessly, but Indiana head coach Tom Allen didn't expect to toss him into the fray. Bedford simply wasn't ready to play until fall camp was scheduled.

He worked on his body and mind to prepare for his future at the position, but little did he know that future would sneak up on him by week five, when Bedford made his first career start. He's played at left tackle ever since.

"I wouldn't have predicted it because number one, we knew we were set at that position with Coy and hoped we didn't have to need him to do that," Allen said. "But I just think that it's such a hard position to play. But he's responded and to his credit and Coach Hiller's credit and Coy's credit to help get him ready."

When he isn't going through the rehabilitation process, Cronk is at practice offering hints and small pointers to the freshman. Cronk said he's watching Bedford on every play, and there's a lot of things he can do better. Bedford didn't know before Monday, when Cronk told the media, but the senior watched the freshman's film every day.

Those details are easy to spot since Cronk's sole focus is eyeing the left tackle position, unlike offensive line coach Darren Hiller who has to manage the entire offensive front.

Not only has Bedford stepped up in Cronk's absence, but the rest of the offensive line gone on to allow the least number of sacks in the Big Ten conference, despite other injuries affecting the starting line up at times.

It's been a testament to the group's depth and work ethic, but a new mind at offensive coordinator this season has also contributed to the successful season.

“I thought we were going to have a really good offensive line coming into this year with or without me," Cronk said. "I think the thing I’ve been happiest about is Coach (Kalen) DeBoer. I tell him every day I think he’s a rockstar. I think he gets us in the best positions.”

Through nine games this season, 14 different players have played along the offensive line, some at various positions as a result of injuries or blowout wins against non-conference opponents. However, the multitude of groups have allowed just 12 sacks this season.

Before Cronk left the game in week four against the Connecticut, he hadn't given up a sack. In his place, Bedford hasn't given up a sack this season either. The true freshman has allowed just 10 total pressures in the seven games he's appeared in.

The scale of success along Indiana's offensive line has been a catalyst for such a strong overall season. The Hoosiers are 7-2 entering their second bye week of the season and will compete for a victory in a bowl game at the end of the season.

The team has seen a turnaround with and without one of its leaders on the field. All he can do now is stand on the sidelines and watch it all unfold, helping in any way he can.

“It’s hard not to wake up with a smile on my face every day," Cronk said. "Been a part of three years of close losses, three losing seasons — two not going to a bowl game — it’s nice to be around the team and in the building, seeing people flying around. I think it’s the most complete team we’ve had. Obviously, I’d love to be playing. I’d do anything to be playing.”