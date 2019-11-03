Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Making history! Proud of our guys. #LEO pic.twitter.com/4UWufM4Mdr

"If you don't believe... you need to leave." Tom Allen challenged his team and staff in 2017 with three numbers: 50 (years since B10 championship), 26 (years since bowl win) and 10 (years since winning season). #iufb pic.twitter.com/Y5toq4tlcS

Indiana coach Tom Allen picks up a $100,000 bonus as Hoosiers beat Northwestern for their 7th win of the season. He has $200,000 in bonuses so far, and will get another $100,000 for each additional win this season.

For Tom Allen — and those who believed in him — IU's season keeps getting better -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers down Northwestern, improve to 7-2 -- Hoosiers Sports Report

Hoosiers embrace the night, cold vs. Northwestern -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU clinches first winning season in 12 years with 34-3 win over Northwestern -- The Hoosier Network

Photo Gallery: IU beats Northwester, 34-3 -- The Bloomingtonian

Second Trimester Goes Perfectly for Red-Hot Hoosiers -- Hoosier Maven

Hoosiers Put in Dominant Effort Against Northwestern For Seventh Win -- The Daily Hoosier