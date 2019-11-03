The Hoosier Daily: November 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Offensive versatility pushes Indiana past Northwestern, to seven wins
Fezler: Culture at Indiana has lead to winning football under Tom Allen
Instant Reaction: Indiana 34, Northwestern 3
Final: Indiana 34, Northwestern 3
Watch: Tom Allen and players react to win over Northwestern
Under The Lights: Joshua Sales, Clay Chase end historic Avon season
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Making history! Proud of our guys. #LEO pic.twitter.com/4UWufM4Mdr— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 3, 2019
"If you don't believe... you need to leave."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) November 3, 2019
Tom Allen challenged his team and staff in 2017 with three numbers: 50 (years since B10 championship), 26 (years since bowl win) and 10 (years since winning season). #iufb pic.twitter.com/Y5toq4tlcS
Indiana coach Tom Allen picks up a $100,000 bonus as Hoosiers beat Northwestern for their 7th win of the season. He has $200,000 in bonuses so far, and will get another $100,000 for each additional win this season.— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) November 3, 2019
Headlines
For Tom Allen — and those who believed in him — IU's season keeps getting better -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers down Northwestern, improve to 7-2 -- Hoosiers Sports Report
Hoosiers embrace the night, cold vs. Northwestern -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU clinches first winning season in 12 years with 34-3 win over Northwestern -- The Hoosier Network
Photo Gallery: IU beats Northwester, 34-3 -- The Bloomingtonian
Second Trimester Goes Perfectly for Red-Hot Hoosiers -- Hoosier Maven
Hoosiers Put in Dominant Effort Against Northwestern For Seventh Win -- The Daily Hoosier
----
