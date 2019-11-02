The major story line so far for the Wildcat’s disappointing season has been the poor performances from the quarterback position. After an injury to T.J. Green in the season opener, the Wildcats have turned to Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson and Aiden Smith with mediocre results. Johnson’s offensive rating puts him at the 21st highest among the Northwestern offense, with Smith coming in even lower at 28th overall. Both quarterbacks are completing less than 50% of their passes, with both players combining to throw just two touchdowns on the season in comparison to ten interceptions. The Northwestern quarterbacks have particularly struggled when pressured, as they have combined to complete just 6-of-21 passing attempts for 60 yards and a pair of interceptions when under pressure.