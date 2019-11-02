News More News
Under The Lights: Joshua Sales, Clay Chase end historic Avon season

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Brownsburg and Avon faced off in the first round fo sectional play Friday night at Brownsburg High School. Avon had ended four of Brownsburg's last five seasons and had just recorded its first undefeated regular season since 1995.

Brownsburg came away with 27-24 win, though, as players like Joshua Sales, Clay Chase, Blake Fisher and Preston Terrell logged huge efforts on a cold night.

Brownsburg 2021 offensive tackle Joshau Sales and his father during Sales' June visit to Indiana. (@JSales77/Twitter.com)
