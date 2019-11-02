News More News
CrimsonCast, Ep. 630: Northwestern Preview

Galen Clavio
Contributor

DoctorGC and Taylor Lehman discuss IU football's post-Nebraska week, the challenges of playing Northwestern in this particular moment in time, the quarterback situation, the offensive rhythm of IU, and reasons why you may still want to guard your heart with this particular team. We also take a look at Northwestern's statistical mess on offense, and give some predictions for what to expect in Saturday night's game.


