Indiana defeated Northwestern 34-3 to secure its first winning season since 2007. After the game, head coach Tom Allen, cornerback Tiawan Mullen, running back Stevie Scott, wide receiver Nick Westbrook and defensive end Michael Ziemba reacted to the win.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Northwestern. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Tom Allen

"Just really proud of our guys, proud of how they fight, the grit they showed," Allen said. "Shoot, we started the game with two stinking offsides penalties on our offense and get 1st and 20 against a very good defense and didn't blink. Drove right down the field and got us three points and got rolling."

Tiawan Mullen

“We always had the confidence," Mullen said. "We just want to keep improving. We don’t settle for just a bowl game, like coach Allen said, the sixth win. We weren’t looking at that, we wanna keep going, we wanna try and win out."

Stevie Scott

“The offense is just different this year than last year," Scott said. "We’re just more engaged, got that team chemistry. We’ve just been working so hard during the offseason that we’ve just been waiting for this moment.”



Nick Westbrook

“It’s huge, especially for seniors like me, when we’re really trying to change the program," Westbrook said. "This is a win that really sets that off. At the same time, we still really have that mentality. We’re starving for greatness this season.”



