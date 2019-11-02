Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made the start against the wildcats, his fifth start of the year.

Indiana takes on Northwestern in the first November night game in Memorial Stadium History. A win today would give the Hoosiers their seventh win of the season.

15:00 1Q

Indiana receives the opening kickoff and will start at their own 25-yard line.

9:39 1Q

An 11-play, 67-yard drive ends with a field goal for the Hoosiers. Logan Justus' kick from 27-yards out gives him the second-most consecutive field goals made in program history.

Indiana takes the early lead against Northwestern, 3-0.

9:27 1Q

Twelve seconds after the field goal attempt, Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith takes off for a 22-yard run, but fumbles the football at the end of the play. Defensive end Michael Ziemba comes up with the football for the Hoosiers.

Indiana has the football at the Northwestern 47 yard line.

6:40 1Q

A long, seven-play sequence in the Northwestern side of the field put Indiana in scoring position. Following a pass interference call on a wildcat defensive back attempting to cover wide receiver Donavan Hale, the football was placed at the two-yard line.

On the very next play, running back Stevie Scott busted his way across the goal line for the first touchdown of the game. Indiana extends its first-quarter lead, 10-0.

15:00 2Q

Northwestern makes use of its second drive by putting together 13 plays for 59 yards. The Wildcats sit in Hoosier territory to start the second quarter.

Indiana leads Northwestern in total yards, 117-91 after one quarter of play.

14:18 2Q

Defensive tackle Jerome Johnson makes a huge stop on third and two to force a Northwestern field goal from 25 yards away.

Charlie Kubander cuts into the Indiana lead, but the Hoosiers are still up 10-3 early in the second quarter.

12:44 2Q

On a run that was stuffed in the backfield, Cam Jones flies in from his linebacker spot to force a fumble on running back Drake Anderson. The result of the play gives Indiana first and 10 inside the Northwestern 20-yard line.

11:10 2Q

On the verge of stalling in the red zone, a Northwestern defensive lineman was called for being offside on Indiana's third down play. As a result of the penalty, Penix took a shot to wide receiver Ty Fryfogle in the end zone, which drew a defensive pass interference call.

Two plays later, Penix was diving in for a touchdown on a one-yard quarterback sneak. Two fumble recoveries from Indiana's defense have propelled the team to a 17-3 lead.

2:36 2Q

On Northwestern's previous drive, quarterback Hunter Johnson entered the game in place of Morris. Indiana's subsequent drive culminated in a two-yard score following eight plays and 80 yards of offense. Scott punches his way into the end zone for the second time on the night to capitalize on a Northwestern pass interference call.

Indiana leads 24-3.

HALFTIME

Indiana has its final drive with Peyton Ramsey in at quarterback, not Penix. The team was unable to make use of good starting field position following an unsportsmanlike penalty on Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The Wildcats were unable to put any more points on the the board before the end of the half, leaving the Hoosiers' 24-3 lead intact, however Jones was ejected due to a targeting penalty on the drive. The final play of the half ends in an attempted lateral that landed in the hands of a Hoosier defender.

Indiana offensive leaders

Passing: Michael Penix Jr., 10-15, 162 yards

Receiving: Whop Philyor, 2 catches, 76 yards

Rushing: Stevie Scott, 12 rushes, 54 yards and 2 touchdowns