TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 19th

The Hoosier Daily: November 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
"I'm not going to sit here and tell you I'm surprised, because I'm not." @CoachAllenIU on whether he's surprised that @IndianaFootball is 4-0 going into this weekend's matchup vs. Ohio State— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 18, 2020
For Coach Allen's full appearance: https://t.co/7Mh1rkz4Tj pic.twitter.com/wIxVosJh8q
Our #OneWord for Week Five:— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 18, 2020
𝙉𝙊𝙒 pic.twitter.com/sFKoyyByzi
🛠🛠🛠 pic.twitter.com/P2mDtq70I6— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 18, 2020
Thank you to our medical team for their continued support. This injury has been devastating, but I am thankful for all the love from my family, friends, and HOOSIER NATION! My trust and hope is in Jesus Christ for He is the one that holds my future. I will be back! #LEO pic.twitter.com/NnNapoASIt— Thomas Allen (@TheTrain44) November 18, 2020
🗓 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT#IUBB's 2020-21 conference slate has arrived: https://t.co/h9LR6pIg4c. pic.twitter.com/uId7TYT8CZ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 18, 2020
Preparation. 💪 pic.twitter.com/jOhgAsk6Vu— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 18, 2020
🗣 Coach Yeagley on the 7️⃣-man class. pic.twitter.com/nFLDpk6hKe— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) November 18, 2020
Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) showed a wide range of emotions Saturday, including after his son's fumble recovery and eventual injury.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2020
And that's why his @IndianaFootball team loves him, as @RIP_JEP and @AFRO_THUNDER80 discuss. ❤️️
Full Replies 🗨➡️ https://t.co/kfPCKULk3p pic.twitter.com/ZFChB5V0WQ
2021 IU target Mason Miller tells IndyStar he hopes to make his final decision Monday. Between Indiana and Creighton. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 18, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball will see Big Ten's best a lot in 2020-21-- Indy Star
SCOTT A WEAPON FOR IU’S OFFENSE, EVEN AS A BLOCKER-- Hoosier Sports Report
Baldwin shows he’ll be ready when needed-- Crimson Quarry
IU WR Fryfogle emerging as top Big Ten receiver-- The Herald Bulletin
IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden continues to push himself to improve-- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosier Hysteria 2020: A New Feel-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana to Support the Coach to Cure MD Program this Saturday-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.
----
