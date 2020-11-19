TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 19th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you I'm surprised, because I'm not." @CoachAllenIU on whether he's surprised that @IndianaFootball is 4-0 going into this weekend's matchup vs. Ohio State For Coach Allen's full appearance: https://t.co/7Mh1rkz4Tj pic.twitter.com/wIxVosJh8q

Thank you to our medical team for their continued support. This injury has been devastating, but I am thankful for all the love from my family, friends, and HOOSIER NATION! My trust and hope is in Jesus Christ for He is the one that holds my future. I will be back! #LEO pic.twitter.com/NnNapoASIt

Tom Allen ( @CoachAllenIU ) showed a wide range of emotions Saturday, including after his son's fumble recovery and eventual injury. And that's why his @IndianaFootball team loves him, as @RIP_JEP and @AFRO_THUNDER80 discuss. ❤️️ Full Replies 🗨➡️ https://t.co/kfPCKULk3p pic.twitter.com/ZFChB5V0WQ

2021 IU target Mason Miller tells IndyStar he hopes to make his final decision Monday. Between Indiana and Creighton. #iubb

Indiana to Support the Coach to Cure MD Program this Saturday-- IU Athletics

IU basketball will see Big Ten's best a lot in 2020-21-- Indy Star

