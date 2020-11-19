 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 19th
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 19th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Scene on TheHoosier

2020-21 Player Preview: Anthony Leal

Cincinnati tight end Brody Foley talks Indiana offer

Coaches Talk: Day discusses Indiana ahead of Top 10 meeting

Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State

McFadden continues to progress for Hoosiers

Indiana full 2020-21 Big Ten schedule released

Headlines

IU basketball will see Big Ten's best a lot in 2020-21-- Indy Star

SCOTT A WEAPON FOR IU’S OFFENSE, EVEN AS A BLOCKER-- Hoosier Sports Report

Baldwin shows he’ll be ready when needed-- Crimson Quarry

IU WR Fryfogle emerging as top Big Ten receiver-- The Herald Bulletin

IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden continues to push himself to improve-- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosier Hysteria 2020: A New Feel-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana to Support the Coach to Cure MD Program this Saturday-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.

{{ article.author_name }}