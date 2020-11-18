Cincinnati tight end Brody Foley talks Indiana offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The Indiana Hoosiers have reached into the Buckeye State and Cincinnati for its next possible tight end, offering Anderson junior tight end Brody Foley.
Foley told TheHoosier.com he was "thrilled" to get the offer.
"Coach (Kevin) Wright texted me to call him, and I didn't think I was going to get offered. I was thrilled when I got the offer," Foley said.
At 6-foot-6-inches and 230 pounds, Foley has the ability to catch passes and block, and he is drawing attention from many power-five programs. In addition to the Hoosiers, Foley says he also has offers from Louisville, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news