The Indiana Hoosiers have reached into the Buckeye State and Cincinnati for its next possible tight end, offering Anderson junior tight end Brody Foley.

Foley told TheHoosier.com he was "thrilled" to get the offer.

"Coach (Kevin) Wright texted me to call him, and I didn't think I was going to get offered. I was thrilled when I got the offer," Foley said.

At 6-foot-6-inches and 230 pounds, Foley has the ability to catch passes and block, and he is drawing attention from many power-five programs. In addition to the Hoosiers, Foley says he also has offers from Louisville, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.