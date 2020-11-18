TheHoosier - McFadden continues to progress for Hoosiers

Coming out of Tampa’s Plant High School, Micah McFadden did not have a whole lot of college programs beating down his door.

Rather than sulk, McFadden honed his craft, followed Tom Allen's vision and commitment to turning a program around to Indiana and has become an All-Big Ten caliber linebacker, leading Indiana’s 4-2-5 defensive set as middle linebacker.

As a junior, McFadden has grown each season, and for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, that is the greatest joy in watching his middle linebacker, who recorded a team high nine tackles against Michigan State last week.

“It’s fun to be able to see somebody go through the progression of maturity both on and off the field as a player. He was a guy early on that was a playmaker that we would put on the field and he would just run and chase the ball down. And now to see him with his skill set develop fundamentally… his production just continues to climb. As a coach, it is very rewarding to walk a guy through that,” Wommack said.

For McFadden, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

"As a freshman, was difficult learning the defense. As a young freshman, I was trying to pick up the defense, but was also running around trying to make plays. Over the last few years, it's honing in on what I have to do and communicating with the guys around me, understanding the defense as a whole. Understand not just what I have to do but other people's jobs and responsibilities have really helped me," McFadden said.

After all, it is part of the vision he bought into when Allen recruited him.

"He was true from the start. He was always telling me Indiana would be a contender for the Big Ten championship and we would win a lot of games if I came here. He was so enthusiastic about the change that was going to come to this program," McFadden said.