 Indiana full 2020-21 Big Ten schedule released
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 16:19:41 -0600') }} basketball

Indiana full 2020-21 Big Ten schedule released

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

On Monday, Indiana released its non-conference basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season and followed that up with the full Big Ten schedule on Wednesday.

Indiana also confirms that home games will be 'without fans indefinitely'.

Teams Indiana will play twice: Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers.

Teams Indiana will play once: Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska.

Indiana will begin its conference schedule on Dec. 23 against Northwestern.

Indiana released its full 2020-21 Big Ten schedule on Wednesday.

Below is the full Big Ten schedule:

Dec. 23: Northwestern

Dec. 26: at Illinois

Dec. 30: Penn State

Jan. 4: Maryland

Jan. 7: at Wisconsin

Jan.10: at Nebraska

Jan. 14: Purdue

Jan.17: at Michigan State

Jan. 21: at Iowa

Jan. 24: Rutgers

Jan. 30: at Michigan

Feb. 2: Illinois

Feb. 7: Iowa

Feb. 10: at Northwestern

Feb. 13: at Ohio State

Feb. 17: Minnesota

Feb. 20: Michigan State

Feb. 24: at Rutgers

Feb. 27: Michigan

Mar. 6: at Purdue

The full seven-game non-conference slate is as follows:

Nov. 25: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 30 - Dec. 2: Providence (Maui/Asheville)

Dec. 9: at Florida State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 13: North Alabama

Dec. 19: Butler (Crossroads Classic)

