On Monday, Indiana released its non-conference basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season and followed that up with the full Big Ten schedule on Wednesday.

Indiana also confirms that home games will be 'without fans indefinitely'.

Teams Indiana will play twice: Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers.

Teams Indiana will play once: Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska.

Indiana will begin its conference schedule on Dec. 23 against Northwestern.