Indiana full 2020-21 Big Ten schedule released
On Monday, Indiana released its non-conference basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season and followed that up with the full Big Ten schedule on Wednesday.
Indiana also confirms that home games will be 'without fans indefinitely'.
Teams Indiana will play twice: Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers.
Teams Indiana will play once: Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska.
Indiana will begin its conference schedule on Dec. 23 against Northwestern.
Below is the full Big Ten schedule:
Dec. 23: Northwestern
Dec. 26: at Illinois
Dec. 30: Penn State
Jan. 4: Maryland
Jan. 7: at Wisconsin
Jan.10: at Nebraska
Jan. 14: Purdue
Jan.17: at Michigan State
Jan. 21: at Iowa
Jan. 24: Rutgers
Jan. 30: at Michigan
Feb. 2: Illinois
Feb. 7: Iowa
Feb. 10: at Northwestern
Feb. 13: at Ohio State
Feb. 17: Minnesota
Feb. 20: Michigan State
Feb. 24: at Rutgers
Feb. 27: Michigan
Mar. 6: at Purdue
The full seven-game non-conference slate is as follows:
Nov. 25: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 30 - Dec. 2: Providence (Maui/Asheville)
Dec. 9: at Florida State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 13: North Alabama
Dec. 19: Butler (Crossroads Classic)
