The Hoosier Daily: November 17
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana's opportunities for 2019 marquee victory are dwindling
Indiana's lack of health gets others involved against Troy
Costly mistakes keep Indiana at arm's length from biggest win of the season
Instant Reaction: Penn State 34, Indiana 27
Instant Reaction: Indiana 100, Troy 62
WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to 34-27 loss to Penn State
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Hit ⏯ on the highlights. pic.twitter.com/CyE2oUwsVz— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 17, 2019
IU coach Tom Allen on the fake punt that wasn't supposed to be one. #iufb pic.twitter.com/ZTTmzIWVyl— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 16, 2019
Also, Allen on the punt: "When you decide not to field it, you've just got to get away. You just don't want to put yourself in that position. It was close for sure. I didn't think he touched it." #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 16, 2019
Archie said Rob Phinisee was out due to step throat. #iubb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 17, 2019
Knight on his wife, his players & “beating everyone’s ass” #iubb pic.twitter.com/rAEIOwv9Gd— Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) November 16, 2019
Headlines
Insider: In hard-fought Penn State loss, Tom Allen raises bar for Hoosiers -- Indianapolis Star
Defensive improvement, offensive depth leads to IU basketball rout of Troy -- Indianapolis Star
Bob Knight makes a surprise appearance at Bloomington bar — and grabs the mic -- Indianapolis Star
IU falls short to No. 9 PSU, 34-27 -- Hoosier Sports Report
My Two Cents: Learning How To Be a Winning Team Takes Time, Too -- Hoosier Maven
Mistakes too much for resurgent IU football to overcome against Big Ten elite, again -- The Hoosier Network
Mistakes prove fatal as IU loses to Penn State -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
IU men’s basketball cruises past Troy -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana owns the three-point line in dominant win over Troy -- The Hoosier Network
‘I feel good’: Devonte Green returns in win over Troy -- Inside The Hall
Three Takeaways: All Phases In Sync as Indiana Overwhelms Troy 100-62 -- The Daily Hoosier
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Troy -- Inside The Hall
