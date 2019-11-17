Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Hit ⏯ on the highlights. pic.twitter.com/CyE2oUwsVz

IU coach Tom Allen on the fake punt that wasn't supposed to be one. #iufb pic.twitter.com/ZTTmzIWVyl

Also, Allen on the punt: "When you decide not to field it, you've just got to get away. You just don't want to put yourself in that position. It was close for sure. I didn't think he touched it." #iufb

Archie said Rob Phinisee was out due to step throat. #iubb

Knight on his wife, his players & “beating everyone’s ass” #iubb pic.twitter.com/rAEIOwv9Gd

